Previous govts did nothing but loot Jharkhand for 20 years: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday alleged that the previous governments in Jharkhand did nothing but loot the state for nearly 20 years since its formation in 2000.

The Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD government came to power in the mineral-rich state in 2019.

Addressing a public rally in Gola in Ramgarh district as part of his government's 'Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) initiative, the CM alleged that the previous BJP government in the state did nothing for the poor, labourers, farmers and weaker sections of the society.

He asked the BJP, which is now the principal opposition party in Jharkhand, to explain why the state still remains backward despite having a surplus budget while separating from Bihar in 2000.

''They (previous governments) did nothing but loot Jharkhand for 20 years,'' he said.

The CM asserted that his government has launched several welfare schemes for the poor, labourers, farmers, women and students to make Jharkhand a developed state.

On the occasion, he inaugurated 48 developmental projects worth Rs 49.95 crore and laid the foundation of 124 projects worth Rs 98.94 crore.

He said Gola would soon get a degree college, the foundation of which would be laid soon.

In order to improve transportation in Ramgarh, 400 km of rural roads and 250 km of other major roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively, he added.

