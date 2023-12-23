Sachin Pilot made general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Avinash Pande of Uttar Pradesh: Congress statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot made general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Avinash Pande of Uttar Pradesh: Congress statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Avinash Pande
- Chhattisgarh
- Sachin Pilot
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Chhattisgarh MLA blames TS Singh Deo for Congress' shocking defeat in Assembly polls
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet on Sunday; suspense over CM could end
"I wish you...": Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai
Sanctioning 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries of housing scheme will be the first work to be done by new Chhattisgarh govt: Vishnu Deo Sai.
"Happy that my son has been selected to serve state," mother of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai