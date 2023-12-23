"How does he know before the election?" RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on PM Modi's 'Abki baar 50 pc vote paar' slogan

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the Lok Sabha poll bugle with the slogan 'Abki baar 50 pc vote paar', Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday asked how he knows about the results prior to the election. "How does he know about the results prior to the election? Does the Election Commission hand over a note to him? The public will see," Chaudhary told ANI.

PM Modi gave the slogan during a BJP office-bears meeting in the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday, setting a target of a big win for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed PM Modi's remarks as "overconfidence" stating, "I would like to remind him (PM Modi) that whenever someone has tried to become bigger than democracy, the public has taught a lesson. This is the overconfidence of the BJP. This is why they suspended the opposition members from the parliament. They introduce new bills in the House and the discussion takes place as per their wishes."

Chaturvedi said that the slogan embodies the arrogance of the BJP and the voters will give a befitting reply to it. (ANI)

