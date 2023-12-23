Minister Athawale in Andamans to review implementation of govt schemes

Port Blair: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit.

He is scheduled to unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at zila parishad office in Port Blair on December 25.

Soon after arriving here, Athawale held a meeting with the senior administrative officials at the secretariat to review the implementation of social justice and empowerment schemes for the eligible people in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He later paid a visit to the Cellular Jail.

On December 24, he will depart for Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) where he will meet local residents and inquire whether central government's schemes are reaching them. The minister will also visit Radha Nagar and Kala Patthar beaches at Swaraj Dweep.

Swaraj Dweep is nearly an hour's journey from Port Blair by ship and is known as one of the best beach destinations in India.

Around 4.30pm, the minister will arrive in Port Blair from Swaraj Dweep and around 5.45pm, he will meet people belonging to the Schedule Caste community to know the ground realities when it comes to the implementation of the government schemes in the Andamans.

On December 25, he will visit Mount Manipur (previously known as Mount Harriet) to pay homage to freedom fighters. It is the third-highest island peak in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Maharaja of Manipur Kulchandra Singh and other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipuri war in 1891.

Around 3.30pm, the minister will name the zila parishad building as 'Atal Bhawan' after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Later, he will unveil a statue of Vajpayee on the zila parishad building premises.

