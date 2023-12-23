Will bring back Roshni scheme if voted to power in J-K: Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said he would restore the Roshni scheme if his party is voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in R S Pura on the outskirts of Jammu, the former chief minister claimed that the abolition of the scheme dented the economic prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the now-repealed Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also known as the Roshni act, land ownership rights were granted to unauthorised occupants of state land against a fee.

The scheme was repealed by the then governor Satya Pal Malik on November 28, 2018.

''My priority is to get back the Roshni scheme since it was largely benefiting people. Its abolition has dented the economic prosperity of the people,'' Azad said.

''It (Roshni scheme) was benefiting thousands of people and had become the source of livelihood. We have developed a vision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that would be implemented once the DPAP is in power and it includes restoration of the Roshni scheme,'' he said.

On November 1, 2020, the union territory administration cancelled all land transfers that took place under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001.

Over 10 lakh kanals (1 acre is equal to 8 kanals) of land was retrieved in Jammu and Kashmir after the Revenue Department directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from state land.

Azad said people in border areas like R S Pura have suffered a lot due to cross-border shelling in the past.

''These areas need special attention from the government to compensate for the losses they have been incurring due to uncertainty on borders. I can share the pain and sufferings of these people and assure that special schemes would be introduced for such areas to benefit them socioeconomically,'' he said.

The DPAP chairman said he would also focus on tackling drug addiction among the youth and creation of jobs for those unemployed.

