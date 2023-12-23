Karnataka BJP unit revamped, new office-bearers appointed
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday appointed state-level office-bearers including 10 vice presidents as part of the revamping process.
The announcement came almost one-and-half months after Vijayendra, the Shikaripura MLA and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son, took charge as the party's state unit chief.
According to the list released by the party, the 10 new vice presidents are former ministers Murugesh Nirani, B A Basavaraj (Byrathi), Haratalu Halappa, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA Anil Benake, N Mahesh, Roopali Santosh Naik, Dr Basavaraj Kelagar, Malavika Avinash, and M Rajendra.
State general secretaries are former minister V Sunil Kumar, former MLAs P Rajeev, N S Nandeesh Reddy and J Preetham Gowda.
The party appointed Shailendra Beldale, D S Arun, Basavaraj Mattimod, C Muniraju, Vinay Bidare, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dr Sharan Tallikeri, Lalitha Anapur, Dr Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and Ambika Hulinaykar as party secretaries.
Subbanarasimha will be the state BJP treasurer, C Manjula as Mahila Morcha president and Dheeraj Muniraj as Yuva Morcha president.
