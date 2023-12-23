Left Menu

Karnataka BJP unit revamped, new office-bearers appointed

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:29 IST
Karnataka BJP unit revamped, new office-bearers appointed
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday appointed state-level office-bearers including 10 vice presidents as part of the revamping process.

The announcement came almost one-and-half months after Vijayendra, the Shikaripura MLA and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son, took charge as the party's state unit chief.

According to the list released by the party, the 10 new vice presidents are former ministers Murugesh Nirani, B A Basavaraj (Byrathi), Haratalu Halappa, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA Anil Benake, N Mahesh, Roopali Santosh Naik, Dr Basavaraj Kelagar, Malavika Avinash, and M Rajendra.

State general secretaries are former minister V Sunil Kumar, former MLAs P Rajeev, N S Nandeesh Reddy and J Preetham Gowda.

The party appointed Shailendra Beldale, D S Arun, Basavaraj Mattimod, C Muniraju, Vinay Bidare, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dr Sharan Tallikeri, Lalitha Anapur, Dr Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and Ambika Hulinaykar as party secretaries.

Subbanarasimha will be the state BJP treasurer, C Manjula as Mahila Morcha president and Dheeraj Muniraj as Yuva Morcha president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023