Supply of 'fake' drugs in Delhi govt hospitals: Bharadwaj demands action against health secretary

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday demanded action against the health secretary over the alleged supply of sub-standard quality drugs to city government-run hospitals, an issue into which the Lt Governor has recommended a CBI inquiry.

Demanding that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena take action against the secretary as well as a former director of the Directorate of Health Services-Delhi (DHS), he told a press conference that in ''July-August some medicines'' samples were sent for testing, but he learnt about it only a couple of months later.

He mentioned that on Saturday, news channels reported that the investigation report has come, and of the 43 samples, five did not meet the prescribed standards.

The minister, who was allotted the health portfolio in March, stated that he was informed about this during a meeting almost one-and-a-half months after these samples were sent for testing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was made the health minister after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet and their portfolios were redistributed.

Upon seeing the news about a CBI investigation being recommended, he said, he felt that perhaps an investigation would be conducted regarding medicines and other consumables.

''However, it is quite surprising that orders for a CBI investigation have been issued only regarding medicines, as per the orders from LG. This double standard in investigating corruption is questionable,'' the minister said.

Questioning the intentions of the Centre, he said that the reason for this ''dual approach'' in the CBI investigation regarding irregularities found in samples of various items purchased at different times is solely because the other consumables for hospitals were procured through the central government's GEM (Government e-Marketing) website.

The press conference was called by the minister after Raj Niwas officials on Saturday said that Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that ''failed quality standard tests'' and have the ''potential of endangering lives'' in Delhi government hospitals.

Recommending the inquiry, the Lt Governor sent a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar mentioning that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.

The Lt Governor also said that these drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services, were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.

The Delhi health minister mentioned that if the orders for a CBI investigation had been issued for both types of items, it would have directly pointed fingers at the Centre.

''Therefore, adopting this dual approach, orders for a CBI investigation were issued only regarding medicines,'' he said.

Bharadwaj said when he assumed office in March, he directed that the audit of all purchases of medicines and consumables be expedited.

He said that he had assumed office on March 9 and issued an order on March 21 that all medicines, consumables and equipment purchased in Delhi government hospitals should be audited promptly.

''It would surprise you to know that Health Secretary has not adhered to that direction to date.

''The procurement of medicines is done through the CPA. The DHS-Delhi heads it and the health secretary is the overall in-charge of the department. If something has happened, the Centre has the power to take action against these officers (health secretary and the former director of the DHS). Why are they not acting on it?'' the minister said.

Until now, approximately 40-50 meetings have been held with the Health Secretary, Directorate of Health Services (DHS), and other health officials, he said.

Bharadwaj said he had also recommended action against the health secretary and the former DHS-Delhi director over stopping of the ''Dilli Ke Farishte'' scheme -- an initiative of the AAP government to provide free treatment to road accident victims.

''On October 23, we had written to the Delhi LG through Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to suspend the two officers (health secretary and the former DHS official) and initiate departmental inquiry against them. Why is the Centre sitting on it?'' he asked.

The minister alleged that despite written and oral directions to them, they have not responded in several matters.

''The Centre has ended accountability of officials to the elected government. Why are you asking us? If there has been corruption, action should be taken against these officials. They are not accountable to the minister concerned,'' he added.

Bharadwaj said since the time he became health minister, several meetings were held with the health secretary and the DHS, and many directions were issued.

''The health secretary was sent multiple notes but no action was taken on the directions. Letters were also sent seeking action taken report on the directions but no reply was given,'' Bharadwaj said.

He said that for the last two weeks he has been consistently conducting surprise inspections in Delhi government hospitals, and one can find information about all these surprise inspections on Twitter and other social media platforms.

''You can see in all those videos that Health Secretary is not present in a single surprise inspection,'' he said.

He alleged that although he regularly invites the official for these surprise inspections, he never shows up for any of them.

Bharadwaj appealed to the Centre to take immediate and stern action against these officials.

