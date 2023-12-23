Left Menu

'In line with Gandhis being unaccountable in Congress': BJP on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not being given a ''portfolio'' in the Congress organisation is in line with Gandhis being unaccountable in the party and it should be seen as a shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi's ''rival camp'', the BJP said on Saturday.

The ruling party was reacting after the Congress announced the appointment of Sachin Pilot as the party's general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Avinash Pande, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Kumari Selja and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra respectively.

Priyanka Gandhi will now be a general secretary ''without any assigned portfolio'' while Selja will serve as general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, according to a statement issued by the Congress.

Reacting to the development, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, ''Priyanka Vadra not being given a portfolio is in line with Gandhis being unaccountable in the Congress''.

''It should (be) seen as an elevation and a shot in the arm for Rahul Gandhi's rival camp,'' Malviya added.

