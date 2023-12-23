Left Menu

BJP misleading public by claiming return of normalcy in J-K: Cong's Vikar Rasool Wani

The government should take more effective measures to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of innocents, he said.He castigated the government for making tall claims of normalcy while terror incidents are on the rise and our jawans are sacrificing their lives.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:54 IST
BJP misleading public by claiming return of normalcy in J-K: Cong's Vikar Rasool Wani
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani Saturday alleged the BJP was misleading the public by claiming that normalcy has returned in the Union Territory even as frequent terrorist attacks continue to kill people and security personnel.

He asked the government to take more effective steps to check the rise of terrorist activities and ensure the safety of people.

''The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and normalcy in a real sense. The BJP is making false claims about the end of terrorism even as the frequent attacks by terrorists continue to claim the lives of innocents, including our security jawans,'' Wani told reporters here on the sidelines of a function here.

Besides Wani, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit working president Raman Bhalla and vice president Ravinder Sharma attended the programme to start the online crowdfunding campaign ''Donate for Desh'' for transparent funding for the party on the 138th anniversary of its foundation.

''The rise of terrorism and martyrdom of our jawans, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch belt is of grave concern. The government should take more effective measures to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of innocents,'' he said.

He castigated the government for making ''tall claims of normalcy while terror incidents are on the rise and our jawans are sacrificing their lives''. Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said, adding the bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023