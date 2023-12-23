Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:34 IST
Prosecute those responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP leader Rana
Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday called for an in-depth probe to initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley over three decades ago.

The former MLA said the government and the society will have to work in tandem towards a future where the safe, secured and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits is ensured.

''The hounding out of Kashmiri Pandits from their hearth and home in a most deplorable manner and under spine-chilling circumstances in 1989 and early 1990 is one of the worst human rights violations across the world in recent history,'' Rana told reporters after inaugurating a private enterprise at the Jagti migrant camp here.

''More atrocious is the plank taken by pseudo-seculars and the so-called mainstreams about the narrative that governor Jagmohan had conspired the exodus of the minuscule, peaceful, civilised and educated minority.

''This is like sprinkling salt on their wounds to suggest they had left the Valley voluntarily. This also amounts to giving cover to the enemies of humanity by their sympathizers, who controlled the system in Kashmir,'' Rana said.

He said it was very crucial to identify, expose and prosecute those responsible for the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

''Doing so will not only deliver justice to the victim community but send a strong message that such acts of persecution will not go unnoticed or unpunished,'' Rana added.

