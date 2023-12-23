Prasanth Kishor calls on Chandrababu Naidu, says 'courtesy' meeting

Election strategist Prasanth Kishor met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Vijayawada on Saturday and said it was a ''courtesy meeting and long-overdue''.

Kishor's sudden meeting with Naidu raised eyebrows among political circles in Andhra Pradesh, drawing sharp criticisim from the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh is to be held in 2024 and also Lok Sabha elections.

''I met Chandrababu Naidu. This was a courtesy meeting, long overdue. Told him that I would come and meet hime,'' said Kishor, while speaking to reporters.

Kishor, TDP general secretary Lokesh and three more persons landed at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada around 3 pm today in a private jet.

A video of Lokesh and Kishor arriving from the airport and boarding a black SUV went viral.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister A Rambabu mocked the political rendezvous between Naidu, Lokesh and Kishor.

''When the (building) material itself is defective what can the mason do?'' said Rambabu in a post on 'X', referring to the state of affairs of TDP.

Similarly, Industries Minister G Amarnath ridiculed that the TDP brought home a person against whom they made serious allegations.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said though Naidu brought Kishor in addition to Pawan Kalyan, both of them cannot achieve anything for him.

''They (Kalyan & Kishor) will remove Chandrababu. The people of this state have already removed Chandrababu in 2019 and they are ready to uproot TDP as well as Janasena,'' claimed Ramesh.

In the run-up to the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the southern state, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hired the 'services' of Kishor, which eventually resulted in his party winning the polls.

TDP leaders and cadres launched a tirade against Kishor for teaming up with Reddy back then, but now it looks to be taking a different turn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)