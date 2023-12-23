Karnataka hijab row: Congress govt considers withdrawing ban, BJP alleges appeasement

Sparking a series of discussions, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in a public meeting that his government will lift the ban on hijab imposed by the previous BJP government in the state, while the latter called it "appeasement" for the vote bank. CM Siddaramaiah said in his speech that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is 'bogus'. Reiterating his statement today, the Chief Minister said that the decision will be discussed and the matter is under consideration of the government.

"We are thinking of withdrawing the decision (of hijab ban). We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet," the Chief Minister added. His ministers in the Cabinet, including Priyank Kharge, HK Patil and Madhu Bangarappa, came in support of his announcement and highlighted the party's inclusive political stance.

Defending the CM, Minister Priyank Kharge said that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is working as per the law and framework of the Constitution. "Whatever the Karnataka government is doing is as per the law and framework of the Constitution. Any policy that is detrimental to the development of Karnataka will be reviewed and removed if necessary," Priyank Kharge said.

Law Minister HK Patil said that the statement made by the CM is in tune with the law and also the party's earlier stance. "The decision will be announced soon but the line of thinking of the CM is in line with the government and the party. The last government's decision about hijab was biased and it was not in tune with the secular thinking of the country. This has nothing to do with elections," Patil said.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa urged not to politicise the matter. "This issue should not be politicised. The state education policy is inclusive of culture, studies and other things," he said.

However, the announcement invited criticism from BJP leaders, including the former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who came out against it. Former CM Bommai said, "If you look at the pattern that Siddaramaiah is doing... For the last 6 months, there has been no development at all. There is a discontent among the people. There is a drought in the state and there is also the Cauvery issue. He has better business to do than raking up this old issue which has been in the Supreme Court."

"Everybody has a choice, but that doesn't mean that anybody is above the law. There is a certain decorum. Supreme Court will take cognizance. It is a political statement. He is trying to drive a wedge in society," he added. Targeting the Congress government, former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa termed the step a "hasty decision to appease the Muslim community."

"The previous BJP government in the state had imposed a hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which also upheld the ban imposed by the then-BJP government. In this regard, the Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict, leading to the Karnataka High Court decision being upheld," Yediyurappa said. The state BJP unit in a social media post said that Siddaramaiah is sowing the poison of religion in the state.

"A uniform policy has been implemented in schools and colleges to ensure that children are equal. This has also been upheld by the Supreme Court. However, the Chief Minister is creating a difference in the minds of the school students regarding the issue of uniforms. Siddaramaiah is going to amend the constitution itself for a vote bank to appease PFI goons and minorities. In the coming days, the people themselves will teach a lesson," Karnataka BJP posted on X. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal slammed CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics.

"Siddaramaiah is appeasing the Muslim community. He is behaving as if only Muslims vote for them, finally, they will only get the vote of Muslims; no other Hindu in the country will vote for them," Yatnal said. He called Siddaramaiah the "second version of Tipu Sultan," the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna accused the state government of trying to distract the public in order to cover up their 'failure' to fulfil the poll promises. "Congress government is not able to fulfil their poll promises so they are trying to distract the people. I request the Siddaramaiah government to withdraw this order. Otherwise, there might be more violence in schools and colleges. So far, the situation is peaceful but after three months, the exams will come again," he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged it was the establishment of Sharia law in the state. "This is not merely the lifting of the ban on hijab but the establishment of Sharia law in the state. If Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the INDI alliance form government in the country, then Islamic law will be implemented," he said.

However, RJD came in support of the state government's announcement and called it the "correct decision from a constitutional point of view.". RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary said, "This is a correct decision from the constitutional point of view. People have been given freedom. If there are such restrictions on food and dress, then it will create an emergency-like situation."

Responding to the Karnataka Chief Minister's announcement, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "This is an internal issue of Karnataka. There is a CM he can take a decision." The Hijab row in the state erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

Earlier last month, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) restricted all forms of head cover in the exam hall during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations to avoid malpractice. Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines. The order said that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices. (ANI)

