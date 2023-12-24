Biden says he did not ask Netanyahu for a ceasefire in call on Saturday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 02:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a long call the two leaders had on Saturday. "I had a long talk with Netanyahu today and it's a private conversation," Biden told reporters in Washington.
"I did not ask for a ceasefire," he said, in response to a shouted question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- Washington
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Joe Biden
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration presses Congress to approve tank shells for Israel's war in Gaza -sources
Biden dings Trump on infrastructure, while he showcases USD 8.2B for 10 major rail projects
Biden launches Hollywood fundraising blitz to tap into star power with strikes over
Biden heads to California for big Hollywood money haul
UPDATE 1-Biden heads to California for big Hollywood money haul