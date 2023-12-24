Left Menu

Biden says he did not ask Netanyahu for a ceasefire in call on Saturday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 02:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a long call the two leaders had on Saturday. "I had a long talk with Netanyahu today and it's a private conversation," Biden told reporters in Washington.

"I did not ask for a ceasefire," he said, in response to a shouted question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

