Congo presidential candidate Katumbi says Dec. 20 election should be annulled
Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 24-12-2023 02:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 02:42 IST
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Moise Katumbi, one of the main opposition candidates in Democratic Republic of Congo's Dec. 20 presidential election has called for the vote to be annulled because of "massive fraud," a statement from his campaign said on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moise Katumbi
- Democratic Republic
- Congo
Advertisement