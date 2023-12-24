Left Menu

Tripura: Rally seeking delisting of converted tribals from ST category postponed by day

The Janajati Suraksha Manch JSM, an RSS-backed organisation, has postponed its December 25 rally by a day following a request by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, a leader or the organisation said on Sunday.The proposed rally demanding delisting of converted tribals from Scheduled Tribe ST category will be held at Swami Vivekananda ground here on December 26, said Manchs assistant coordinator Kartik Tripura.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-12-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 13:24 IST
Tripura: Rally seeking delisting of converted tribals from ST category postponed by day
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Janajati Suraksha Manch (JSM), an RSS-backed organisation, has postponed its December 25 rally by a day following a request by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, a leader or the organisation said on Sunday.

The proposed rally demanding delisting of converted tribals from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be held at Swami Vivekananda ground here on December 26, said Manch's assistant coordinator Kartik Tripura.

''We had planned to organise the rally demanding delisting of converted tribals at Swami Vivekananda ground on December 25. However, Chief Minister Manik Saha requested us to hold it on December 26. We will now organise the rally on Tuesday'', he told PTI.

''Around 50,000 tribals are expected to join the rally here. We will organise similar rallies in the districts and block levels too. Finally, we will organise a rally in Delhi to press for our demand'', he said.

Earlier, Tripura's main opposition party Tipra Motha had requested Saha not to allow the proposed rally on Christmas.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha had also separately expressed strong reservations on the rally.

