Left Menu

Unemployment the most burning issue in the country: Kharge

Unemployment is the most burning issue in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday.In an apparent attack on the BJP-led Centre, Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi, The youth of the country are asking where are the two crore jobs per year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 13:45 IST
Unemployment the most burning issue in the country: Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unemployment is the most burning issue in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday.

In an apparent attack on the BJP-led Centre, Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi, ''The youth of the country are asking where are the two crore jobs per year? Why is the process between recruitment exams and securing a job so complicated?'' ''Unemployment is the most burning issue in the country,'' he said.

Citing the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) of July 2022-June 2023, he said, ''The unemployment rate for persons aged 15-29 years is 10 per cent.'' Quoting the PLFS data, the Congress president said rural unemployment in the country in the age group of 15-19 years stood at 8.3 per cent in the July 2022-June 2023 period, while urban unemployment for the same category in this period was higher at 13.8 per cent. ''Why was the MSME sector destroyed, jobs of crores of youth were snatched away and their future ruined?'' his post added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023