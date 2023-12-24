Left Menu

Nearly 1 lakh people chant Bhagavad Gita verses in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade grounds

In a one-of-its-kind gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds here, nearly 1 lakh people from diverse backgrounds collectively chanted sacred verses from the Bhagavad Gita.Adorned in traditional attires, people from various age groups and societal status congregated at the iconic venue and recited the verses from the holy book alongside revered sages.Reflecting on the event, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar remarked, Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 14:59 IST
Nearly 1 lakh people chant Bhagavad Gita verses in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade grounds
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a one-of-its-kind gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds here, nearly 1 lakh people from diverse backgrounds collectively chanted sacred verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Adorned in traditional attires, people from various age groups and societal status congregated at the iconic venue and recited the verses from the holy book alongside revered sages.

Reflecting on the event, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar remarked, ''Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world. Those who are mocking the event don't have any respect towards the Hindu religion and its traditions. Those who are trying to divide the Hindus would fail in their endeavours.'' Prominent figures from the Bengal BJP unit and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership were in attendance, actively reciting the verses.

Organisers said approximately 120,000 individuals had registered to participate in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the 'Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path' event in Kolkata on Sunday, expressing his belief that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into the nation's development journey.

Majumdar had announced on Wednesday that Modi will not be attending the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023