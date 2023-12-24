Left Menu

WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:27 IST
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by the Union sports ministry was a ''farce'', the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party said on Sunday.

It said by taking such a decision the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cannot absolve itself from the accusation of not helping women wrestlers.

Earlier in the day, the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after the newly-elected body made a ''hasty announcement'' of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals ''without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers'' for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the ''complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers'', which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

In a message on social media platform X, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, ''If this can be done, then why did they allow elections to be conducted?'' ''By suspending the committee if BJP-led ministry thinks they are absolving themselves from not helping the women wrestlers, they are mistaken,'' Crasto added.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023