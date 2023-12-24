Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:43 IST
Cleanliness drive: Removing dirt, says CM in jibe at Uddhav, MVA
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in a ''deep cleaning'' drive in Mumbai's Worli area and said he was removing the dirt that had accumulated in two-and-half years, an apparent swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule under Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The MVA government fell in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled against Thackeray.

''I am cleaning the dirt accumulated in two and half years. The opposition is bewildered as they feel they would be swept clean in the upcoming elections,'' Shinde said.

He said he did not have to react to jibes from the opposition since ''my work is my response''.

The deep cleaning drive is part of state's efforts to clean the city and offer better life to Mumbaikars, Shinde asserted.

