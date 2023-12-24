Left Menu

Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in J-K

Notice was issued but was withdrawn within five days as nobody knows what happened and the elections were deliberately delayed.They are claiming normalcy but could not hold an election.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:50 IST
Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said his party would abide by the decision of the INDIA alliance on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The former J-K chief minister asked why the government was not holding local bodies elections when it was claiming that peace had been restored in the Union Territory.

“We are part of the INDIA alliance and will abide by its decision,” the National Conference (NC) leader told reporters while replying to a query on the sidelines of a book release function here.

He was asked about seat-sharing among parties in the Union Territory.

The NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are among the regional parties from J-K that are part of the opposition bloc.

Abdullah said his message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is to remain poll-ready.

“We were ready for panchayat, DDC (District Development Council) and even municipality elections this year. Notice was issued but was withdrawn within five days as nobody knows what happened and the elections were deliberately delayed.

“They are claiming normalcy but could not hold an election. If an election can be held in Kargil, why was it not held in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said his party supports setting up industries that benefit the people, create jobs and will be environment-friendly.

“We do not want industries which spread pollution… We want progress and also desire that J-K moves forward. Our children are unemployed,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023