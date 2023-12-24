Jharkhand: Appointment of CIC will take time, says leader of opposition

Leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Bauri on Sunday said the appointments of chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners in the state have been delayed because of the death of a number of applicants.

The BJP MLA said following a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, it has been decided to start the recruitment process afresh. He said advertisements for the posts will be given in January.

Bauri criticised the government for its lackadaisical approach in addressing important issues.

He claimed that the state had seen over 100 riots after the Soren government came to power four years ago. Bauri held the illegal Bangladeshis responsible for the spurt in crime and alleged that the state government was not serious in containing it.

The BJP leader said rampant corruption had delayed the implementation of the Nal Jal Yojana.

To a query about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bauri said the party workers will back any candidate who is given the ticket by the high command. ''Our responsibility is to obey the high command's order to ensure the party's victory,'' he said.

