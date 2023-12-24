Uttar Pradesh is role model of role models: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday heaped lavish praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for transformation of Uttar Pradesh in terms of investments, law and order.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, he said the transformation under the chief minister has catapulted Uttar Pradesh to the status of a ''role model of role models''.

''I was amazed when Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh because law and order and development were both a major concern for the state,'' Dhankhar said.

He said there was frustration among people then because those in power were not ready to deliberate on issues but now with a major transformation Uttar Pradesh has become ''a role model of role models''.

''Desh ki baat to chhodiye duniya mein koi baat hoti hai role model ki to maan-neey mukhymantri ji Ko yad Kiya jata hai (Let alone the country, across the world whenever roll models are discussed, the chief minister's name is mentioned,'' the vice president remarked.

Dhankhar noted that Uttar Pradesh has also made its mark in getting investments.

''It has become a hot favourite destination for investments even in premium category, the common investors were already coming here,'' Dhankhar said, with CM Adityanath, state ministers Nand Gopal Gupta, Brijesh Singh, and Gautam Buddha University functionaries in attendance.

Recalling his stint as the governor of West Bengal before he became the vice president, Dhankhar said he was chancellor of three dozen universities in that state. ''I know what can happen with chancellors at some places while I also had the good fortune of serving at some like Panjab University''.

But I can say this convocation is unique because it has dimensions like growth, confidence and civilizational ethos where there have been talks of keeping our cultural heritage intact, staying physically fit.

''The honourable chief minister has stolen a part of my heart, and part of my address also,'' Dhankhar said in a light note of praise for Adityanath.

Dhankhar said he thought a ''politician'' (Adityanath) would be addressing the convocation ceremony but a ''spiritual leader, academician, statesman and far-thinking person'' spoke to the students.

