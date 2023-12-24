Left Menu

UK's Cleverly apologises for joke about spiking wife's drink

British interior minister James Cleverly apologised on Sunday after he was reported to have joked about spiking his wife's drink with a sedative known for its use as a date-rape drug.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:53 IST
UK's Cleverly apologises for joke about spiking wife's drink
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British interior minister James Cleverly apologised on Sunday after he was reported to have joked about spiking his wife's drink with a sedative known for its use as a date-rape drug. The Sunday Mirror tabloid reported that Cleverly, one of the most senior ministers in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government, had joked to female guests at an event this month that "a little bit" of the drug in his wife's drink every night was "not really illegal".

He reportedly joked that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was "someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there". The newspaper also said it came the same day Cleverly, the minister overseeing law enforcement, announced new measures to tackle drink-spiking, including changes to legislation.

"In what was always understood as a private conversation James, the Home Secretary tackling spiking, made what was clearly meant to be an ironic joke - for which he apologises," a spokesperson for Cleverly said in a statement. The Fawcett Society, a women's rights charity, called on him to resign, while Britain's opposition Labour Party said Cleverly's remarks were unbelievable.

"Spiking is a serious & devastating crime," Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, its home affairs policy spokeswoman, said on X, formerly Twitter. "Truly unbelievable that the Home Secretary in charge of tackling violence against women & girls could think it OK to make jokes like this. How can victims trust him to take this vile crime seriously?"

Labour currently enjoys a strong lead in opinion polls over Britain's governing Conservatives ahead of a national election expected next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023