"Karnataka govt has not lifted ban yet...": KTR slams Congress' 'U-turn' on hijab ban

As the hijab controversy flares up in Karnataka, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday, saying that the Siddaramaiah government has not lifted the ban on hijab yet in the state and they are still thinking about it. "They have not lifted the ban on hijab yet and the CM has said that they are thinking about it. People are seeing the behaviour of Congress that what they say before coming to power and how they change after getting power," KTR said.

The debate on hijab issue was again rose to prominence after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in a public meeting that his government will lift the ban on hijab imposed by the previous BJP government in the state. "We are thinking of withdrawing the decision (of hijab ban). We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet," the Chief Minister added.

CM Siddaramaiah said in his speech that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat. "There was a drought in the state, and the women didn't have protection. The government was so bankrupt that it had stopped making the children clean toilets. To cover up all these failures, the Congress leaders were making such statements to mislead people. They did the same thing when the IT raid on a contractor yielded crores of rupees. The incumbent government was not at all interested in development. The government has a sinister design of creating a rift among the kids," he added.

The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which also upheld the ban imposed by the then-BJP government. In this regard, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, leading to the Karnataka High Court being upheld. (ANI)

