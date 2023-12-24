Left Menu

VHP urges Delhi L-G to declare public holiday on occasion of Ram temple consecration event

Hence we urge you to declare January 22, 2024, a public holiday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:48 IST
VHP urges Delhi L-G to declare public holiday on occasion of Ram temple consecration event
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad Sunday wrote to Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena, urging him to declare a public holiday on January 22 so that all devotees of Lord Ram can witness the ''historic'' consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of saints have been invited for the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22.

The event will be aired live on various TV channels and social media platforms.

''On January 22, Pran Pratistha is going to be done in the new temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Crores of Ram bhakts in India and abroad will be witness to the occasion. All Ram bhakts want to relish this historic moment,'' the VHP's Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna and secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta said in a letter to the Delhi LG.

There should be a public holiday on January 22, 2024, so that all Ram devotees can enjoy the moment. ''Hence we urge you to declare January 22, 2024, a public holiday,'' they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

