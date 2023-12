MP CM Mohan Yadav calls on President Murmu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13.

''Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the president's office said in a post on X.

