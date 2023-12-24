BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets Congress for "politicising" Parliament security breach incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday targeted the Opposition for demanding a response from Home Minister Amit Shah and implied that the grand old party had been politicising the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach incident. On the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, the security breach sent shockwaves throughout the country on December 13.

"From 1952 until now, this was the 27th incident that took place in Parliament. The security of the Parliament is a matter concerning the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Lok Sabha Speaker," he said. He further said that if any law and order issue arises in Jharkhand then the responsibility will be of the state chief minister.

"Like today, we are standing in Jharakhand and something happens her. Who will be responsible? PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, no, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be responsible. So demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Amit Shah is wrong," Nishikant Dubey said. Dubey further said that even before the incident on December 13, 2023, there had been several incidents in the Parliament.

Dubey referred to the parliamentary security breach instance and said, "In 1947, a man attempted to forcibly enter the Speaker's chamber with two pistols and a bomb-like object, raising slogans." He further said that "in 1991 and 1994, Pushpendra Chouhan jumped and held the hand of Narshima Rao and no debate was then taken. The BJP never believes in politicising the serious issues we believe in in the Constitution. Despite this, they (the opposition) are demanding a response from the Home Minister."

Earlier on December 17, Dubey enlisted illegal encroachment in houses amid a session. "On January 10, 1991, Badri Prasad and on January 11, 1991, Pushpendra Chauhan, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery and reached the chair of the Speaker. There was no question from the Speaker, no resignation. It is the right of the Parliament Secretariat to ensure the security of the Parliament. Congress wants to mislead the country. Remember, not all actions are good for politics," Dubey said and shared documents citing the incident on his official X handle.

Dubey referred to another parliamentary security breach instance and shared, "On January 9, 1991, Umesh Chaudhary jumped into the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha continued, no one asked questions or resignation from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have nothing to do with Parliament." Two youths--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans before being overpowered by some members in the Upper House.

In a separate incident that unfolded simultaneously, two more protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament holding similar gas canisters. The other five accused including Lalit Jha have already been taken into police custody. (ANI)

