Jharkhand: Tribals stage protest in Ranchi; demands delisting of converted tribals from ST list

As a part of their ongoing campaign against "conversion", the tribal communities in Jharkhand's Ranchi staged a protest demanding the "delisting" of converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribals (ST) list.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:45 IST
A visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a part of their ongoing campaign against "conversion," the tribal communities in Jharkhand's Ranchi staged a protest demanding the "delisting" of converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribals (ST) list. The mega protest was organised under the banner of Janjantiya Suraksha Manch (JSM), an affiliate of the RSS-backed Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra.

The protestors were seen holding placards demanding the "delisting" of converted tribals from the ST list. "All tribals from across the state have gathered here to demand that all the converted tribals should be removed from the ST list," a protestor told ANI.

The JSM has been demanding that all the tribals who were converted to Christianity or Islam, be stripped off their ST status so that the additional benefits do not reach their doorsteps. Earlier on Saturday, several civil rights groups jointly wrote to chief secretary L Khiangte, state and district police administration, seeking a special vigil for the tribals rally.

The civil rights bodies, in the letter, alleged that the rally was "deliberately" planned just a day before Christmas to create communal disharmony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

