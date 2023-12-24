"A new awakening": BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme

Lauding the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme organised at Parade Ground in Kolkata, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh highlighted the significance of the event, stating that just as Lord Krishna's recitation of the Gita in Kurukshetra established Dharma in the country, this collective study of the Gita would awaken a great power and mark a historic moment. He added that this will be a historic moment, a historic event.

"In Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna recited the Gita alone, which established Dharma in the country. Today, millions of people will study the same Gita together, and hundreds of thousands of saints will be present. This will awaken a great power--a new awakening that will reach from Bengal to the entire country. This will be a historic moment, a historic event. I believe this event will be recorded in history," Ghosh told ANI. On the occasion of Geeta Jayanti, a mass recitation of the Bhagwat Geeta, known as the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme, was held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

This event was jointly organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parisad. BJP leader Saumitra Khan emphasised that every Hindu should engage in the 'Gita Path', setting aside political differences.

"Leaving aside politics, every Hindu must do 'Gita Path'..." Khan told ANI. Meanwhile, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee urged everyone to pay tribute to their culture and tradition.

"It's a historic day... Leaving behind politics, everybody should come forward and pay tribute to their culture and tradition," Chatterjee told ANI. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, viewed the event as the beginning of a new era in Bengal.

"This is the beginning of a new era in Bengal. Brigade Parade Ground has witnessed several political meetings and gatherings but never a big religious programme," Majumdar told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applauded the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme held at Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday.

Praising the initiative in a message addressing the programme, PM Modi said, "The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable." Highlighting India's rich cultural heritage, the Prime Minister emphasised the profound knowledge and spiritual wisdom embedded in our traditions.

"Our cultural heritage is an amalgamation of lofty traditions, profound knowledge and philosophical-spiritual wisdom. Inclusivity, cultural diversity and harmony are our inherent strengths. From the times of Mahabharat to our freedom movement, down to the present day, Srimad Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire one and all," the message read. He acknowledged the Gita's pluralism, offering diverse paths like Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, and others, all leading to interconnected progress.

"The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thought and culture. Whether it is Jnana, Bhakti, Karma or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress," it mentioned. The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the massive recitation of the Gita by people from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also energise the nation's development journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)