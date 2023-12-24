"Each one has their strategy...it's democracy": Supriya Sule on PM Modi's 'Abki baar 50 per cent vote paar' slogan

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the Lok Sabha poll bugle with the slogan 'Abki baar 50 pc vote paar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that each one has their strategy. "Each one has their strategy. It's a democracy for all. They have their strategy and we have their own," Sule told ANI.

PM Modi gave the slogan during a BJP office-bears meeting in the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday, setting a target of a big win for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The NCP MP also spoke on the suspension of 146 members from the parliament. She said, "Unfortunately, nobody is talking about the attack on the parliament. We must discuss the security of all our leaders including Prime Minister Modi and the Vice President".

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the chamber of the Lower House of Parliament from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Meanwhile, 100 MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha, and another 46 from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour, disrupting proceedings by showing placards and raising slogans over the breach issue.

The suspensions come as opposition MPs have demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament Earlier on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that witnessing the suspension of 146 members was 'painful, agonising, frustrating and disheartening'.

In his letter to Dhankhar, the Congress leader said that the Opposition parties were prepared to engage in a meaningful discussion on the issue of security breach which neither was admitted nor was he, as the Leader of the Opposition, or any other Member of the Opposition parties permitted to speak on the floor of the House, even for a minute or two. "At the outset, I would like to state that as a committed opposition, we firmly believe in fostering dialogue and discussion, which are fundamental pillars of any parliamentary democracy. I would like to bring to your attention that multiple notices were submitted under the relevant rules of the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to address the pressing issue of the breach of Parliament security," Kharge said. (ANI)

