'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign to go on till Dec 30, public meetings to be held from Jan 4 to 7: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party's 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign will continue till December 30 and public meetings will be held from January 4 to 7, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai claimed the people of Delhi are furious over ''conspiracies being hatched by the Modi government'' against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Under the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, the AAP has been seeking people's feedback on whether Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has summoned Kejriwal thrice for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He did not appear before the central agency on the first two summonses issued on November 2 and December 21, claiming that they were ''illegal and politically motivated''.

Last week, the ED issued the third summons to the chief minister asking him to appear before it for questioning on January 3.

AAP leaders and party workers will go door to door until December 30 to seek people's opinion. Thereafter, public meetings will be held from January 4 to 7, Rai said.

''Delhiites are furious about conspiracies being hatched by the Modi government against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Citizens here are asking whether the central government wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,'' Rai said.

Under the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, AAP volunteers are taking signatures of people on pamphlets and seeking their opinion by visiting all 2,600 polling station areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)