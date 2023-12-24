Sad Congress is silent over Maran’s derogatory remarks: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday questioned the “silence” of Congress over alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK Lok Sabha member Dayanidhi Maran on workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A video clip of the alleged offensive comments made months ago by Maran was widely circulated on social media on Sunday, leading to a war of words between the BJP and Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravidian party.

In the video clip, Maran purportedly said that people from UP and Bihar who had learnt “only Hindi” construct houses, ''clean roads and toilets'' in Tamil Nadu, after learning the southern state's language. Reacting to Maran’s remarks, Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore, “They want to divide but we want to unite the country. Those who want to create divisions in the country are getting exposed. They are a part of the ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance (referring to INDIA bloc). I feel sad that the Congress is silent over such comments on dividing the country.” Vijayvargiya recently won from the Indore-1 assembly constituency.

Addressing an event in March this year, Maran said that the study of both Tamil and English had been championed by his party all along and the people of Tamil Nadu followed it. His party DMK is a part of the opposition grouping INDIA.

Citing the example of Sundar Pichai, a native of Tamil Nadu, Maran said he now heads Google and had he learnt Hindi, he would have been employed in the construction sector as a worker.

Since children from Tamil Nadu get educated and learn English well, they find employment in the Information Technology sector and earn good salaries, said the former Union telecom minister.

In the video clip, Maran purportedly said that people in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who had learnt ''only Hindi'', construct houses, clean roads and toilets in Tamil Nadu, after learning Tamil. “This is the scenario if Hindi is learnt,” he purportedly said.

The video clip showing Maran's alleged remark resurfaced on social media and the BJP said that the DMK MP's comment is very objectionable and has derogatory references to Hindi-speaking people. The reason for the matter cropping up now is not clear and it could not be ascertained immediately.

