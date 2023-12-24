Left Menu

Mamata Bengal's Santa Claus: Minister Firhad Hakim

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the states Santa Claus, who gifts people development initiatives throughout the year.Hakim is considered to be close to Banerjee.When we were kids, on Christmas Eve, we used to think Santa Claus would come.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:27 IST
Mamata Bengal's Santa Claus: Minister Firhad Hakim
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the state's Santa Claus, who gifts people development initiatives throughout the year.

Hakim is considered to be close to Banerjee.

''When we were kids, on Christmas Eve, we used to think Santa Claus would come. On Christmas morning, we used to see that either toys or chocolates were gifted. At that time, I used to think does Santa Claus really come? Now I realise Santa Claus really comes,'' he said.

While praising Banerjee, Hakim said she is West Bengal's Santa Claus, who has given the state everything.

''Mamata Banerjee is our very own Santa, who helps needy parents in continuing the education of their girl child through the Kanyashree scheme. When parents don't have money to get their daughters married, she comes with a Rupashree card to help the family,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023