Mamata Bengal's Santa Claus: Minister Firhad Hakim
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the states Santa Claus, who gifts people development initiatives throughout the year.Hakim is considered to be close to Banerjee.When we were kids, on Christmas Eve, we used to think Santa Claus would come.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the state's Santa Claus, who gifts people development initiatives throughout the year.
Hakim is considered to be close to Banerjee.
''When we were kids, on Christmas Eve, we used to think Santa Claus would come. On Christmas morning, we used to see that either toys or chocolates were gifted. At that time, I used to think does Santa Claus really come? Now I realise Santa Claus really comes,'' he said.
While praising Banerjee, Hakim said she is West Bengal's Santa Claus, who has given the state everything.
''Mamata Banerjee is our very own Santa, who helps needy parents in continuing the education of their girl child through the Kanyashree scheme. When parents don't have money to get their daughters married, she comes with a Rupashree card to help the family,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMD issues fog alert for five states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal for next two days
"BJP- led Central govt should either release MNREGA funds or vacate office": Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal: DRI Siliguri seizes elephant tusks from train at New Jalpaiguri railway station; two arrested
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues to state: Officials.
West Bengal: Visva-Bharati grants permission for 'Poush Mela' on its campus