Jim Ratcliffe strikes deal to acquire minority stake in Manchester United -source
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:28 IST
Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe will acquire a minority stake in Manchester United at $33 per share value for a 25% stake, giving the club an enterprise value of $6.3 billion, in a deal that will be announced today, according to a source familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
