Left Menu

Health should be people-driven movement: Noida MP Mahesh Sharma

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:32 IST
Health should be people-driven movement: Noida MP Mahesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of residents converged on city roads Sunday morning as they participated in a marathon and pledged against the use of tobacco.

BJP leader and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, who also participated in the event, called for making health a people-driven movement in the country.

Addressing the runners, Sharma emphasized the importance of taking out time for health to collectively strive towards a healthier nation.

''We the citizens of India have to make health a people-driven movement to support the 'Swasth Bharat-Viksit Bharat' mantra of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Sharma said.

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts across age groups turned up for the marathon organised by the Kailash Group of Hospitals, fostering the vision of a healthier India through the ''New Bharat Fit Bharat'' initiative.

The marathon participants, including youths, pledged against the use of tobacco and other addictions to create a healthy and crime-free society, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023