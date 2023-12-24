Left Menu

J-K security situation not grim, some cases of targeted killings taken place: BJP

Condemning the killing of former SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was shot inside a mosque in Baramulla district early Sunday morning, Koul said the neighbouring country would be given a befitting reply for such acts.

J-K security situation not grim, some cases of targeted killings taken place: BJP
Condemning the fatal attack on a former police officer inside a mosque in Baramulla district, the BJP said on Sunday the security situation is not grim in Jammu and Kashmir even though there are some cases of targeted killings. Ashok Koul, the BJP's general secretary (Organisation, J-K), said killing a police officer who has served the nation for 40 years is cowardly and condemnable. ''I am sure the government will crush it.'' He added, ''It is not a grim security situation. Yes, target killings are taking place, but, the situation is not like what it was in 2016-17, or before that in 2010 or how the situation was from 1990.

''The situation is better, but incidents have taken place which should not. I am sure the government will crush it,'' BJP's general secretary, organisation, J-K, Ashok Koul, told reporters here.

Condemning the killing of former SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was shot inside a mosque in Baramulla district early Sunday morning, Koul said the neighbouring country would be given a befitting reply for such acts.

''We condemn these target killings. No society can tolerate it. Killing a police officer who has served the nation for 40 years is cowardly and condemnable. We condemn these actions of the neighbouring country and will give a befitting reply to it,'' the BJP leader said.

