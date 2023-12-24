Left Menu

No talks underway to include BSP in INDIA bloc: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

When asked about the controversy over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhars mimicry by a TMC MP in the Parliament complex, the RLD chief termed the act a satire and said that caste-related words were not used.A political row has broken out as Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the oppositions protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:38 IST
No talks underway to include BSP in INDIA bloc: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@jayantrld)
  • Country:
  • India

No talks are underway to include the BSP in the opposition INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Asserting that seat distribution among the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance will happen soon, he said, ''Till now, no party has made any claim in this regard.'' The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, who was here to launch the Samrasta campaign from Aheda village, was asked about the possibility of the BSP being included in the INDIA bloc.

''We are not talking to the BSP. Media is running news but the BSP has to decide on this,'' he replied.

''BSP chief Mayawati has been saying from day one that she does not want to join the INDIA bloc. She cannot be included in the alliance by force,'' Chaudhary said. When asked about the controversy over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry by a TMC MP in the Parliament complex, the RLD chief termed the act a satire and said that caste-related words were not used.

A political row has broken out as Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

To a question on the Sports Ministry suspending the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not following the provisions of its own constitution, Chaudhary said the government withdraws decisions only under pressure. When players returned their Padma Shri awards, action was taken, he said. The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh and his panel winning the polls by big margins. This had prompted protests by wrestlers who had earlier levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

Brij Bhushan had denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023