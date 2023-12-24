Left Menu

Businesses from Maharashtra being 'snatched' to strengthen Gujarat: Uddhav

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged industries and businesses from Maharashtra are being snatched to make Gujarat stronger. He also expressed apprehensions that north Indian migrants settled in Mumbai and nearby areas will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment.

Updated: 24-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged industries and businesses from Maharashtra are being ''snatched'' to make Gujarat stronger. He also expressed apprehensions that north Indian migrants settled in Mumbai and nearby areas will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment. Addressing a public event of north Indians in Mira Bhayander area, Thackeray said, ''Most of you are assimilated with local people like sugar and milk. But be watchful, someone will add salt to spoil this relationship. Shiv Sena is always proud of its Hindutva but it was never about hating other religions''.

''You came to Mumbai in search of work, you made immense efforts and settled here. Now, you will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment,'' he said.

Thackeray told the gathering to chant Jai Shri Ram to end ''dictatorship''.

''PM Narendra Modi was in Gujarat around 10 days back. The business activity here is now being taken to Gujarat to strengthen that state. If he wants to make Gujarat stronger, he can do it, but not by snatching our businesses,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

