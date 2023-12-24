Netanyahu says Israeli forces going deeper into Gaza

Israeli forces are going deeper into the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday, adding that they will fight on until "total victory" over Hamas.

Alluding to the publication of 15 soldiers' deaths over the weekend, Netanyahu said the war was exacting a heavy price: "We are doing everything to safeguard the lives of our warriors". (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)