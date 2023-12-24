Have sought immediate financial support from Centre: TN CM

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone in connection with floods in Tamil Nadu and he sought immediate financial support from the Centre.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after Cyclone Michaung.'' The CM said he explained to the Prime Minister the state government's massive rescue and relief efforts despite 'resource constraints'.

Stalin said he has sought immediate financial support from the Union government. The Prime Minister has ''assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities.'' Also, Modi conveyed to him that he has deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

The Prime Minister's Office today held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and deliberated on various measures to support the state. PMO officials interacted with Tamil Nadu government officials to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures in the state.

