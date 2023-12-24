Left Menu

Updated: 24-12-2023 22:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh Guv participates in semi-Christmas celebrations
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in a semi-Christmas celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday and said Jesus Christ gave mankind the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

The Governor said that the above virtues should be practiced by all in their lives.

''To be truly happy, we must rise above the bigotry and jealousy of others and we must love even those who hate us. Love is the only path to peace, freedom, and happiness,'' said Nazeer in a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Senior clergy from the Christian community took part in the celebrations.

After cutting the Christmas cake, the Church of South India's (CSI) Krishna-Godavari Diocese Bishop George Cornelius offered the closing prayer and benediction.

