Youth of J-K have potential to excel in any field: PM Modi heart-to-heart conversation with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with 250 students from J-K as a part of their 'Watan Ko Jano' programme in the national capital and said that the "students enthusiasm and energy are truly admirable." During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the students about their travel experiences and the iconic places they visited.

"Had a memorable interaction with students from Jammu and Kashmir. Their enthusiasm and energy is truly admirable," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). PM Modi discussed the rich sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, giving the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, and asked from the students about their participation in sports like cricket, football etc.

The Prime Minister advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047. Talking about the record number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir this year, Prime Minister said that there is immense opportunity in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister also talked about the benefits of Yoga and exhorted the students to practise it daily. He also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit in Kashmir and the efforts for making the country swachh.

Meanwhile, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the students of Jammu and Kashmir expressed there happiness and said that after meeting the PM, the dream came true. "It was really amazing and magical. He was very friendly," one of the students said.

Expressing her delight at meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another student said, "I am very happy to meet PM Modi. I can't express my happiness after meeting him, as this is the first time I have ever met him. When PM Modi said that he does not feel tired after working, I really liked his spirit." Another student from Jammu and Kashmir said that this was like a dream come true.

"We never thought that we would ever get the chance to meet PM Modi. I feel very grateful and happy to be here. Earlier, Lal Chowk was not famous but today I feel very good after seeing that and it reminds us of New Delhi and for this, I am thankful to the PM," she said. One of the 250 students said that we can see this in this government.

About the construction of the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that it will improve connectivity in the region. "In previous governments, we did not see any changes or developments, but today we can see the changes under the Modi-led government. This government is very nice and we can see the development.

Meanwhile, the other student said, "I am very happy after meeting the Prime Minister. I saw PM in real life, and it was an unforgettable moment for me. He was very friendly; he clicked pictures with us. Another girl student after meeting the Prime Minister said, "After meeting the PM, I felt like doing something good for our country. I want to achieve a lot in my life."

Meanwhile, 250 students from underprivileged backgrounds from almost all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir are visiting the country. They have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda flagged off a group of 250 children selected from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 coordinators and caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12-day exposure visit under the 'Watan Ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme of the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs. The visit is aimed at exposing the youth to the cultural and social diversity of the country. (ANI)

