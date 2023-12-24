"Two years' bonus to be given to 12 lakh farmers": Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday that the state government will give two years' bonuses to about 12 lakh farmers in the state. "On the birthday anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our government will give two years' bonus to about 12 lakh farmers in the state," Chhattisgarh CM said on Sunday.

When asked about naxalism, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured their full support. "The Union Home Minister has assured us that we will fight strongly against naxalism," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. "We met the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Ministers in Delhi and they have assured us that they will support us in building a prosperous, developed Chhattisgarh," he said.

They also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers holding key portfolios. The Union Ministers that the Chhattisgarh CM and his deputies met included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishnu Deo Sai said that for the last 5 years, development has stalled in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, CM Sai, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers, also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vishnu Sai took the oath of office at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13. (ANI)

