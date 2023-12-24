Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion on Dec 25: CM

The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 330 pm tomorrow Monday, Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 22:53 IST
''The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Monday),'' Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening. He, however, refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the council of ministers.

The MP cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM. ''After clinching a landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double engine government will move ahead under his leadership and that of JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah,'' Yadav said. Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway at Raj Bhawan.

In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66. Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

