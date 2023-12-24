Jagan's time is over as political migrations have started: Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, took a dig over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, saying that his time is over as political migrations in the state have begun. Several leaders from the ruling YSRCP from Tanuku, Pedakurapadu, Amalapuram, Gajapathinagaram and other Assembly segments joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

Later, addressing the party leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that in three months, Jagan is going home but at this stage, he is claiming that he is shifting his office to Visakhapatnam. Stating that the sand mafia is ruling the roost in the state, Chandrababu said that the Pedakurapadu MLA is leading the sand mafia in two districts. Cases under the provisions of the various Atrocities Act are being registered against those who are raising their voice against the sand mafia and some are sent to jail after registering cases under the Preventive Detention Act, he said.

"Do we really need this kind of Chief Minister?" Chandrababu asked, adding, "The political migrations have already started and the people are eagerly waiting to send Jagan home. Jagan is well aware that he can no longer be in power, thus taking decisions like replacing 92 sitting MLAs," Chandrababu remarked. The TDP supremo strongly believes that not even a single section of people are happy with the style of functioning of Jagan. Farmers are resorting to suicide, while aquaculture and hortculture farmers are suffering a lot. All this happened in these five years due to the policies adopted by a single person, he stated.

Chandrababu said that he has performed two yagas, Sudarsana and Narasimha, in the past three days only for the welfare of the people and stated that power is not new for him and no leader can break his record. The TDP supremo expressed concern that he is feeling bad about learning about the developments in the state and felt that the people are facing various kinds of difficulties just because they obliged Jagan when he sought a single chance.

"We can rewrite our fate. I am asking the farmers, the auto-drivers and the jobless youth whether a single person got any kind of benefit from this government," Chandrababu Naidu noted. Regretting that this government did not respond when a cyclone caused havoc in the state, Chandrababu said that even canals were not properly maintained and asked if it was not the failure of this government.

Though he promised the release of the job calendar every year and did not fulfill it, and asked whether a single industry has launched its unit in the state in the past five years. "Today I read it in the newspapers with regard to Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam, which Mr Jagan is now targetting. Since the owner has refused to hand over this, the officials served notices on him that the property comes under Section 22A though the owner purchased the property in 1994 and built his palace," Chandrababu said.

Since the issue is now projected in the media, the owner is forced to issue a statement, saying that there is no pressure on him to do so. Mrs Ranganayakamma of the Guntur-based Sankar Vilas hotel is subjected to this kind of harassment just because she uploaded a post on social media and finally left the state, Chandrababu said. The former chief minister believes that a leader should have credibility and said that this person, (Jagan) who once said that he would not seek votes if he did not implement total prohibition, has now raised loans on liquor. This is his credibility, he remarked.

Making it clear that he never fights with anyone, the TDP supremo stated that he wished birthday greetings to Jagan through a tweet. "Nothing wrong if he celebrates his birthday on a grand scale but why was Rs 100 crore spent for publicity for this purpose?" he asked.

Chandrababu reiterated that the coming elections are not for him or for the Jana Sena but the polls are for the welfare of five crore people in Andhra Pradesh. "Think twice. If you do not come onto the roads fearing for cases, your future will be thrown into oblivion. Power is not important for me but the Telugu people should be number one in the country and in the world," Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

Jagan has destroyed lakhs of crores of properties in Amaravathi, while successive governments have continued the development in Hyderabad. He said and observed that Jagan, who is going home in three months, is planning to move to Visakhapatnam now. Calling upon the people to join hands for a united fight to give a unanimous verdict in the coming polls, Chandrababu said that his sole aim is a poverty-free society.

"I have a goal and I am confident that I can achieve it. Also, I will certainly repay your debt. Not the MLAs but Mr Jagan should be changed in the state," Chandrababu Naidu said, expressing confidence that the YSRCP will be defeated in the coming elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)