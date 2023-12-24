"BJP is only left with Hindutva agenda...": Congress Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunsi

The newly appointed Congress Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunsi on Sunday said that BJP only fights elections with the agenda of Hindutva and they have no other issues remaining to contest polls. Congress leader stated that the BJP is dividing the country by invoking the issue of Ram Mandir in the Hindi heartland states.

"BJP contests elections only in the name of Hindutva. Nowadays in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is reciting the Geeta path by organising it door to door in Bengal. They have created some organisations to conduct this program. The agenda of the BJP is to make India a Hindu nation by 2040, hence they are bringing this issue of Ram Mandir in Hindi heartland states. In reality, they are dividing the North and South states," Dasmunsi told ANI. She further appealed to the public to stand united and defeat the BJP.

"They don't have an agenda for development. Whenever the polarisation of religion and its politics happened in our country, it has been noticed that mass revolutions have taken place. I feel this time it won't be successful again," Dasmunsi said. Deepa Dasmunsi further stated that it is upto the people to decide on whether they will go with secularism or will choose the communal politics of BJP.

"Ram Mandir issue is not exclusive to BJP. All the credit in this matter should not be given to BJP. It is the right of everyone to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. It should not be restricted to BJP. If that is the reason then why have our leaders been invited to the occasion," Dasmunsi said. Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress has appointed Deepa Dasmunsi as its incharge for Telangana. She has also been given the responsibility of being the party's incharge in Kerala and Lakshwadeep.

Deepa Dasmunsi has replaced Manikrao Thakare as Congress incharge for Telangana. (ANI)

