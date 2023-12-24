"Will support every effort to ensure...": AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday interacted with the party's Bahadurpura's assembly primary unit leadership and stated that efforts will be made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not become PM again. Owaisi also thanked the people of Bahadurpura Assembly for their support for AIMIM after Mohammed Mubeen registered victory from there.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I asked every functionary to commit themselves to working for the people and helping them in resolving their issues. I promised my full support and expressed my hope that the newly elected MLA Mubeen Sahab will serve the people well." Reminding the public that his party will continue its efforts to defeat the BJP, Owaisi further said, "We will support every effort to ensure that Modi does not become PM again. It is for other parties to decide where they stand. If they want to defeat the BJP, why did they let it win Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh? These states together account for 65 Lok Sabha seats. Why did they give BJP a walkover in such critical states?"

AIMIM chief further stated he conveyed his sadness on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Not since 1991 have our forces been attacked in such a manner. The custodial torture of civilians is also an immense cause for concern. What happened to Amit Shah's claims that after the repeal of Article 370 and demonetisation, everything has been sorted and that there is no terrorism anymore? Unfortunately, dialogue-baazi has replaced proper national security," Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X. (ANI)

