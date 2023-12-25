"While opposing PM Modi, Congress opposing country as well": Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao slammed the Congress party and said that while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand old party and other opposition parties are not shying away from opposing the country as well. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. They also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers holding key portfolios.

"Gradually, Congress is becoming irrelevant in the country. While opposing Modi, Congress and opposition parties are not shying away from opposing the country as well. The whole country is watching their actions, that is why people will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and once again Narendra Modi will become the PM of the country. BJP will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh," Arun Sao said. He further said that with the support of the Central government, the state government will work for the betterment of the people.

"Went to Delhi for the first time after formation. We have met the country's President, Vice President, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda and Railway Minister. This was a courtesy call. But during this period, many issues related to the state were discussed. With the support of the Central Government, we will work for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh and the people of Chhattisgarh are going to benefit from it," he added. After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that for the last 5 years, development has stalled in Chhattisgarh.

"We have come here for the first time after taking the oath...We have met Prime Minister Modi, Vice President, Home Minister...Everyone has guided us. Development work has stalled in Chhattisgarh for the last 5 years but now a double-engine government has been formed. The public has made the BJP victorious and now all the stalled development works will be completed rapidly," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

