HM Shah pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malviya on their birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said he made the world realise the power of emerging India through the nuclear tests and the Kargil War.

Shah also paid homage to noted educationist and social reformer Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

The home minister said Vajpayee served the society selflessly and the country will always remember his immense contributions.

''I remember and salute former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atal ji served the country and society selflessly and gave a new direction to nationalist politics in the country through the establishment of BJP,'' he wrote on X in Hindi.

On one hand, Vajpayee made the world realise the power of emerging India through the nuclear tests and the Kargil War, on the other hand, he implemented the vision of good governance in the country, Shah said.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, and died on August 16, 2018.

Shah said Malviya believed that building a strong nation was possible only by inculcating the values of nationalism among the youth.

''Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya is an excellent example of how a person can dedicate his life to the better future of the nation, culture and youth,'' he wrote on X in Hindi.

''Due to his contribution to the country's independence and strong education system, he was given the title of 'Mahamana'. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya ji on his birth anniversary,'' he said.

Malviya, one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University, was born on December 25, 1861, and died on November 12, 1946.

