Following are the top headlines at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL1 PM-CHRISTMAS **** PM Modi wishes people on Christmas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity. **** DEL5 VAJPAYEE-LD PM **** PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, saying he worked to speed up the country's development all his life. **** DEL2 VAJPAYEE-SHAH **** HM Shah pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said he made the world realise the power of emerging India through the nuclear tests and the Kargil War. **** DEL7 KHARGE-LETTER-DHANKHAR **** Ruling party has weaponsied suspension of MPs: Kharge tells Dhankhar New Delhi: The ruling party has ''weaponised'' the suspension of MPs as a convenient tool to ''undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution'', Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. **** DEL9 AVI-DELHI AIRPORT **** Delhi airport sees 8 flight diversions due to bad weather New Delhi: As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said. **** BOM5 MH-AJIT PAWAR-MODI **** No alternative to PM Modi in 2024: Ajit Pawar Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that as of now there is ''no alternative'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. **** BOM3 MP-CABINET-YADAV **** New cabinet will work for betterment of Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav Bhopal: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the new cabinet will work for the state's betterment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. **** MDS1 KL-COVID-CASES **** Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Monday. **** LEGAL LGD2 DL-COURT-NEWSCLICK **** Newsclick case: Portal's HR head Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver New Delhi: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has moved a Delhi court seeking its permission to turn an approver in the case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, court sources said. **** FOREIGN FGN8 FRANCE-FLIGHT-INDIANS **** Plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, expected to take off on Monday for India, says airline's lawyer Paris: A plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, is expected to take off on Monday morning for India, three days after they were detained by the French authorities at an airport near Paris over suspected ''human trafficking'', according to a local media report. **** FGN5 CHINA-QUAKE-TOLL **** Death toll goes up to 149 in China’s earthquake Beijing: The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China earlier this week has risen to 149 with two people still missing. By K J M Varma ****

